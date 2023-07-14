Canal Insurance CO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 1,959,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

