Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading 5% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 1,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

