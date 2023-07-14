Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

CP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $80.53. 1,213,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.