Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Down 0.6%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.25. 5,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market cap of C$38.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.48.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

