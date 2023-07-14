Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Up 1.7%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.96). 6,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 million, a PE ratio of -2,541.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.79.

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

