Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.35. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 104,597 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Featured Articles

