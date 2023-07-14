BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BYD Stock Up 0.3 %

BYDDF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

