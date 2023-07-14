BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Up 0.3 %
BYDDF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.
BYD Company Profile
