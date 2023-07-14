Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 205,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

