Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading Up 35%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Free Report) was up 35% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Bull Horn Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

