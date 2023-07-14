BTIG Research Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Genius Sports Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE GENI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
