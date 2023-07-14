BTIG Research Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE GENI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

