Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $71.17

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering
In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,672.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,608 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,051. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.