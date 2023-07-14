Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $71.17

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,672.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,608 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,051. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

