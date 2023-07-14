Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $131.77

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,882 shares of company stock valued at $26,102,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

