BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 228,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 170,539 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.