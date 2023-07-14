Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.44

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.44 and last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 23441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 435.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.