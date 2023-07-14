Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.44

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.44 and last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 23441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
