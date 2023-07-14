Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 11,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,129. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

