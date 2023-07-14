Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.94.

Braze Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.05. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,374 shares of company stock worth $5,838,780 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

