Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 3.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,144.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSGS traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $191.56. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.44. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $209.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

