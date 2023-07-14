Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,827 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,468,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839,131. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

