Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,380,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,702,340. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

