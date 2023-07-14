Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,734. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

