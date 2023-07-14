Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 94,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.