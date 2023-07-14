Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 443.4% in June

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,442,037.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,442,037.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $1,275,257. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,794. The firm has a market cap of $444.23 million, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.08. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.