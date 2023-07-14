BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $57.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

