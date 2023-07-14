Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $112.55 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

