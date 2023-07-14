Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $17.30 on Friday, reaching $2,851.83. 74,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,655.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,525.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,855.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.