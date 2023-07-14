Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.67

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYPLF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 860 ($11.06) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.65) to GBX 690 ($8.88) in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.