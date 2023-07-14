BNB Market Capitalization Hits $39.63 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $254.26 or 0.00815204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and approximately $955.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,849,043 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,849,106.1579943. The last known price of BNB is 259.65668344 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1501 active market(s) with $886,816,555.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

