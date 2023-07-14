Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 3,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 678.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 449,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,964,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 299,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

