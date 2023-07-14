Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 80 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

