Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:BX opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,265,000 shares worth $38,925,200. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

