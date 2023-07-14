Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 9.5% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 226,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 281,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

