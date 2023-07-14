BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $835.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $770.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $762.15.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $739.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $677.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

