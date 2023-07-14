BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.19. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 30,637 shares traded.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

