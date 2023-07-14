BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.19. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 30,637 shares traded.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
