BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001963 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,980,879 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

