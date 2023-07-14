Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.36

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $61,646.66 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.36671225 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $97,368.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

