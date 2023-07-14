BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $31,459.40 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $31,459.40 or 1.00011211 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $390.69 million and approximately $472,327.36 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

