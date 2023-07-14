biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.20. biote shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 58,893 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

biote Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $508.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.85. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that biote Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of biote by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of biote by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 135,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 94,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

