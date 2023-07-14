biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.20. biote shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 58,893 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

biote Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $508.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.77.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.85. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that biote Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of biote by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of biote by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 135,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 94,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

