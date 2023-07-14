BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 3%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About BioNxt Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.