Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion
In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of BMEA opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $43.69.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
