Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 205,051 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.94 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

