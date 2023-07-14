BEST (NYSE:BEST) versus TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Critical Review

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST -16.83% -149.11% -15.04% TFI International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $1.12 billion 0.04 -$212.16 million ($9.52) -0.24 TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 185.43

Analyst Recommendations

TFI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BEST and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 0 0 N/A TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of BEST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFI International beats BEST on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. In addition, it offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, and transportation services to offline and online enterprises. Further, the company provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. Additionally, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services. Furthermore, the company provides various value-added services, including pre-shipment inspection, cargo insurance, oversized item delivery, COD facilitation, evidence of delivery, and upstairs delivery services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

