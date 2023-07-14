Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Berry Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

