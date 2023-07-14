BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 266,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,177. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

