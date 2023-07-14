BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.