BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 377,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,459. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

