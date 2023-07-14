BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Up 2%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

