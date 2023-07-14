Bensler LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $111.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

