Bensler LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bensler LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.