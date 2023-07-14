Bensler LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $452.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.78. The company has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.24 and a 200 day moving average of $412.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

