Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.